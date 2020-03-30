I’ve always believed that you learn someone’s true colors when life is out of the ordinary. It’s easy enough for most people to behave mostly well when they aren’t stressed about money, aren’t fearing for their health, and aren’t feeling totally cooped up and listless. It’s the tough times that show you who somebody is. And I’m seeing a lot of that right now. This COVID-19 outbreak has taught me things about people I didn’t know before—people I’ve known for years. I have certain peers who I really only knew in a professional capacity, who I now see making tremendous efforts to help vulnerable and at-risk groups. Before this, I wasn’t even sure if I liked some of these humans. I’m just being honest! But regular life didn’t give them a chance to show this side of themselves, and what a beautiful side it is.

Whatever good qualities you find in your partner will be tested right now. Patience, generosity, positivity, kindness, courage, strength, bravery…It’s time for those qualities to shine now. I think that things are about to get a lot worse before they get better. I fear that our country was a bit late to pick up on the severity of this virus, which let it take off fast, and will mean that “flattening the curve” takes longer than it has for other countries.

That means longer bouts of unemployment. It means longer bouts of isolation. It means extended periods of worry and sleepless nights. If you and your partner haven’t been through something tough together before, you’re about to learn a lot about one another. You’ll come out of this stronger, maybe weaker, but one way or another, different. Here are things you’ll learn about your partner during quarantine.

Is he generous?

In times like this, if your partner has more than he needs, does he share? Is he looking for opportunities to donate? Is he trying to help those who cannot help themselves? Or, is he just worried about himself, hoarding his resources, and looking out for number one?