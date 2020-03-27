A Condom Shortage Could Be Underway After Coronavirus Shutdown Impacts World’s Biggest Producer

A possible global condom shortage could be on the horizon due to the closure of Malaysia’s Karex Bhd, the world’s largest manufacturer of the product.

Karex Bhd makes one in five condoms, but the factory’s three locations remain on lockdown due to coronavirus concerns, Reuters reports. The means there’s a shortage of 100 million condoms usually sold to companies like Durex, along with distribution to healthcare operatives like Britain’s NHS (National Health Service) or the UN’s Population Fund. Underserved communities who rely on free samples will find difficulties in securing family planning tools like condoms at this time.

According to Karex Bhd, was given the ok to open its doors on Friday, but limited access with only 50 percent of its workforce will still slow down production.

“It will take time to jumpstart factories and we will struggle to keep up with demand at half capacity,” said the chief executive, Goh Miah Kiat in an interview with Reuters.

Malaysia is under a government directive like other countries across the world, ordering residents to shutter in place until at least April 14. Malaysia has the highest volume of coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia, totaling over 2,100. 26 deaths have been reported in the country.

“We are going to see a global shortage of condoms everywhere, which is going to be scary,” he said. “My concern is that for a lot of humanitarian programmes … in Africa, the shortage will not just be two weeks or a month. That shortage can run into months.”

“The good thing is that the demand for condoms is still very strong because like it or not, it’s still an essential to have,” Goh said. “Given that at this point in time people are probably not planning to have children. It’s not the time, with so much uncertainty.”

China, Thailand and India, three countries who serve as top producers of condoms, are also experiencing low levels of production due to the reach of the virus.