Virginia Teen Helps His Community By Donating Masks Made With Parents’ 3D Printer

A 13-year-old from Falls Church, Virginia, is doing his best to help out in the middle of a public health crisis which has reached all corners of the world.

Charles Randolph uses his quarantine time to make face masks in between finishing his daily school studies. “My mom has me on a super strict schedule,” he told WJLA. It’s not the best thing in the world but, two hours of homework every day, don’t enjoy that often, but you know.”

I just got chills watching this story. Charles Randolph, thank you for making a difference. @ABC7Jay reports "13-year-old Va. boy uses parent's 3D printer to make masks he's now donating" VIDEO: https://t.co/XH567wE0Ws pic.twitter.com/u13oqqmsvf — Lindsey Mastis (@LindseyMastis) March 25, 2020

Charles also said that the global epidemic made him think of those closest to him who are most vulnerable or immunocompromised. Charles’ great-uncle, who lives in Atlanta was top of mind as he falls under that category.

“I saw in the news that high-risk patients, people with existing diseases like heart problems and asthma, I thought this would help him, ” says Randolph.

So he tapped into his skill set from enrichment classes where he learned how to use 3D technology to make toys and items. He instantly took to his parents 3D machine after watching an internet video that taught him how.

“You use a slicer which takes the product that you got off Thingiverse and it turns it into code that the 3D printer can read. This is the first real, useful thing that I’ve made,” adds Randolph.

Each mask takes about 90 minutes to make and is produced for about a dollar. With his family’s backing Charles has continued to produce the masks to be donated among his community members. While the masks do not function as the CDC approved N95 masks, nor it is advised for medical staff, it still may lessen the chances for those more susceptible to contract the virus.

“It may not be 100 percent of a filtration system, but it works,” the teen said.

Charles plans to continue innovating and is waiting for his next chance to use his skills.

“I’m just waiting for another idea to pop up in my head,” says Randolph.