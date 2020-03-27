We’re All Hoda Kotb Right Now: “Today” Host Breaks Down Talking About Spread Of Coronavirus In Louisiana

I know I can’t be the only one who has had to take a few minutes and cry about this whole coronavirus thing. People are dying. Healthcare providers don’t have the life-saving, protective equipment they need. And our leadership is prioritizing money over human lives. It’s all a mess. And to be someone working in media, having to cover all of this can be taxing on the spirit.

It caused “Today” reporter Hoda Kotb to break this morning.

Kotb was covering a story on how the virus is affecting people in Louisiana and was speaking to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. According to PEOPLE, Brees and his wife Brittany recently announced that they were donating $5 million to the state for COVID-19 relief.

He told Kotb, “The state of Louisiana thrives on small businesses. We’re a hospitality state, and so many people have been affected by this around the country but especially in New Orleans. So when Brittany and I think about one of New Orleans’ [residents’] basic needs, that is to make sure that they and their family are fed and they can continue to sustain. So that’s where we wanted to start.”

Brees said the impact of the virus reminded him a lot of what he saw in the city after Hurricane Katrina. He told people “Hang in there and maintain hope. Obviously, we’ve been through a lot of tough times together. Whether it’s hurricanes, oil spills, floods, and this is just another one of those bits of adversity that we’re going to come out better on the other side.”

Kotb who anchored in New Orleans for six years in the 90’s got emotional as she thanked Brees for his generosity, hoping that it would inspire others to do the same.

Apologizing through her tears, Savannah Guthrie, who has been co-hosting from home consoled her saying, “I know where your heart is, my dear, I do.” She took over the broadcast from there.

Hoda worked in the South at WWL-TV in New Orleans from 1992-1998. Earlier this week, The New York Times reported that Louisiana was seeing the fastest coronavirus growth globally with over 2,300 cases by Thursday. In New Orleans, the total was 1,000.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. F. Brobson Lutz Jr. said that these numbers could be linked to Mardi Gras which ended its celebration on February 25. “The greatest free party in the world was a perfect incubator at the perfect time.”

In response, the Brees family is donating to Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr who will deliver 10,000 meals a day in Louisiana for as long as it takes to feed children, seniors, and families in need.