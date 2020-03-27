Rep. Ayanna Pressley Awaits Coronavirus Test Results & Thanks Supporters For “Well Wishes” A

Massachusetts congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is awaiting her coronavirus test results after experiencing symptoms related to the virus.

On Thursday the respected “Squad” member assured her constituents that she was quarantined and taking care of her wellness during the waiting period.

“Thanks for the well wishes all,” she wrote on Twitter. “At home in Boston with my family getting some rest and awaiting #COVIDー19 test results.Sending our continued gratitude to all of the healthcare workers on the frontlines of this fight in Massachusetts.”

Thanks for the well wishes all. At home in Boston with my family getting some rest and awaiting #COVIDー19 test results. Sending our continued gratitude to all of the healthcare workers on the frontlines of this fight in Massachusetts.https://t.co/2ZRSdGWN3J — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) March 26, 2020

Supporters responded to her tweet with warm messages, wishing her health and a negative test result.

Pressley’s spokesperson told WBUR news that she recently “sought professional medical treatment out of an abundance of caution” after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Rep. Pressley joins a handful of legislators on capitol hill who either tested positive for the virus or are awaiting results. Pressley’s Democratic colleague from Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton and Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), both announced they were quarantined in their homes after they expressed coronavirus symptoms.

Last week, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) announced he was diagnosed with coronavirus and received extensive backlash for refusing to quarantine during the test waiting period. Sen. Paul was called out on social media after he was spotted using the Senate pool and interacting with his aides in the meantime.

“I did not quarantine while awaiting a coronavirus test because I did not meet the criteria for quarantine,” he wrote in an op-ed for USA Today defending his position. “In fact, I did not meet the current criteria for even being tested, much less quarantined.”

His tone confused many as a fundamental divide between legislators continues to erupt over how to handle the ever-changing global pandemic.

In addition to Paul, two congressmen also tested positive for the virus, Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) and Ben McAdams (D-Utah). The legislators announced their diagnosis in separate announcements last week.