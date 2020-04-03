With This Gadget, Your Selfie Game Is About To Be On A Hunnid

TL;DR: Become the baddest YouTuber in the biz with U-STREAM Junior Social Media Influencer Streaming Studio for $19.99, a 75% discount.

With all these hours of free time on our hands, everyone’s feeling hella creative these days. Maybe you’re also trying to join in one of the hundreds of challenges popping up on the ‘gram, or you finally decided to launch the vlog you can’t stop talking about. One thing you already know is that you ain’t getting any likes or views without getting your lighting right. You don’t want anyone cringing at your poorly-illuminated content.

If you’ve been on Alissa Ashley’s YouTube channel before, then you know one thing: Girl knows many things about that good light. You can now get on her level with some help from Aduro. With their U-STREAM Junior Social Media Influencer Streaming Studio, you can take your vlogging dreams to the next level with three different lighting options that give you that bomb glow, no matter where you are. The ring light on this gadget also comes with a remote-controlled brightness feature that offers ten different levels of brightness — something you can’t get even from the sun.

U-STREAM is about to put an end to those days where you struggle to find your good angles. Its 24″ gooseneck is as flexible as Simone Biles before a series of backflips, and you can twist and turn it around until you find the perfect view. The phone holder also has a rubber grip that don’t slip, and it keeps your phone firmly in place while you stream, FaceTime or take fire selfies. There’s no need to worry about running out of battery when you’re shooting on the go, because this gadget is USB-powered, and you can plug it into your laptop or any standard port.

The best thing about U-STREAM is that even though it originally retails at $79.99, our baddies on a budget can get it at $19.99. A 75% discount and a chance to start living your best influencer life is an offer that’s just too good to pass up, period.

