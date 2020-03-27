OCD Tendencies The Coronavirus Has Given Me

I never really dealt with issues of obsessive compulsive disorder before COVID-19. But now, we’re all reading reports about how long the virus can survive on surfaces, about how we can contract it from someone when we are just four feet away, how it can be airborne…and how could that not make us all develop some OCD tendencies?

I feel like my entire world has changed. I experience everything differently. Each part of my routine that I used to enjoy—or not even notice—has become inflamed with fear and paranoia. Do you know that I used to love going to the grocery store? I used to get dressed up for it. I would invite a friend. I would make a whole thing of it. I loved exploring all the new products on the shelves. I loved chatting with fellow shoppers about what I was going to make with this and that ingredient. My boyfriend would ask, “What takes you so long at the store?!” I was having fun!

Flash forward to today. The store is a war zone. Every single moment from the time I take the little parking garage ticket to when I grab my cart to when I punch in my rewards number on the little credit card machine is a potential hazard. All I see, everywhere I look, is the potential for COVID-19 contraction. I imagine a lot of people out there can relate to this. I can only imagine how those who really do struggle with OCD are feeling now. For some, their worst fears have just been confirmed by this virus. A year ago, if you told me that you sanitized your hands any time you touched something, I’d say that perhaps you should speak to a therapist. Now? I say, “Good. Smart.” Here are OCD tendencies I’ve developed during the coronavirus outbreak.

Wiping my nose with anything but my hand

If I find myself out in the world—like at the grocery store or pharmacy—and realize that my face itches, or I need to wipe my nose but don’t have access to a tissue, I will use anything but my hand. My elbow. My shirt. I nearly flashed the deli counter guy at the store yesterday when I lifted my shirt to itch my nose with it, forgetting I wasn’t wearing a bra…