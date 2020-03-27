Coronavirus Myths That Are Dangerous To Believe

There is a lot of misinformation out there about COVID-19—a lot of (not to sound too much like our President) “fake news.” Those who spread fake news are often chastised. People will yell at them, either literally, or through social media comments. I was added to a Facebook message group last week, in which someone wanted to share a tip on how to minimize the risk of catching the coronavirus. Unfortunately, her tip was inaccurate. I wasn’t mad at her about it—she was just trying to help—but everyone else in the group was pretty upset. One person wrote in all caps “THIS IS FALSE STOP SPREADING MISINFORMATION.” Another person wrote, “I’m leaving this group immediately.” The others just left the group immediately. The woman was just trying to help! But, I do understand why everyone got so upset.

People are nervous right now. Everyone desperately wants the right information surrounding this virus. When they receive information that they later learn is wrong, it can be quite harmful. People might rely on actionable advice to protect themselves, and if that advice is inaccurate, they could become ill. I know that I’m constantly being bombarded with emails from my family and friends, with subject lines like “COVID-19 stats from a real doctor” and “Urgent update re: Coronavirus!” Sometimes, the source seems reputable. Sometimes, there is no source at all, and they’re just sending me something that someone sent them, and that someone got it from someone else, and so on.

Do not believe everything you hear about the coronavirus. Unless the information comes from the Center for Disease Control or the World Health Organization, it runs the risk of being false information. And you shouldn’t take it as gospel. Here are coronavirus myths it’s dangerous to believe.

If you feel fine, you’re fine

This is, unfortunately, not at all true. In fact one Chinese study found that 81 percent of coronavirus cases are mild, and the victims experience relatively subdued symptoms. There have been many instances of individuals testing positive who had no symptoms—they only sought testing because they’d had known exposure to the virus. Even if you feel fine, you can have it, and you can spread it.