Meghan Markle To Voice Disneynature Documentary Elephants

Meghan Markle may have given up her royal title. But as a result, the opportunities for her now, are endless. As we reported earlier, Markle signed a voiceover deal with Disney. The deal was in large part due to some networking by her husband Prince Harry…or former Prince.

During the July premiere of The Lion King Harry said to Disney CEO, Bob Iger, “You know she does voiceovers?”

Iger said, “Oh really?”

Prince Harry said, “She’s really interested.”

To which Iger responded, “We’d love to try.”

And try they did.

According to PEOPLE, Markle’s voice will appear in the Disneynature documentary Elephants, which will begin streaming on April 3, on Disney +.

Her role in the film came before Prince Harry and Markle, the Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior working royals. The decision will go into effect on March 31.

Markle recorded the voiceover last fall in London.

The project will benefit Elephants Without Borders. Harry and Markle visited Elephants Without Borders in Botswana in 2017.

Knowing her passion for these animals, filmmakers Mark and Vanessa Berlowitz asked Meghan about participating last summer.

According to PEOPLE, there are no further collaborations with the Duchess and Disney. But given the reports that the Prince and Duchess have relocated to Los Angeles, Meghan’s home town, there is a goo chance that more opportunities in Hollywood will follow.

The documentary follows African elephant Shani and her son Jomo as their herd travels hundreds of miles across the Kalahari Desert. The herd encounters severe heat, limited resources and predators along the way.

Celebrities often provide the voices for Disneynature projects. Meryl Streep and Morgan Freeman have voiced projects benefitting Dr. Jane Goodall’s wildlife organizations. Prince Harry happens to have a close relationship with Dr. Goodall.

The documentary will be available on Disney + on April 3.