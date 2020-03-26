Will These Social Behaviors Die After The Coronavirus?

You may have heard by now that Trump wants to reopen the economy by Easter. Forgive me for saying so but, didn’t he literally just close it? He has stated that we can do this, because we acted fast and early but…we kind of acted way later than everyone else. I, personally, was still able to go to a bar and a comedy show on the same day that Italy was receiving orders to shelter in place and only leave their homes for essentials like groceries and pharmacies. I’m sure we all have mixed feelings about Trump reopening the economy so soon. Naturally, people need their jobs. On the one hand, we worry about people’s lives but on the other hand what about people’s livelihoods? It’s an incredibly complicated matter. Keeping the economy closed for months means guaranteed widespread unemployment, which could lead to more homelessness. Reopening it could mean more coronavirus-related deaths. Though, perhaps medical experts would tell us that that would also be a guarantee.

I, like everyone else, am waiting nervously to see what happens, and I don’t feel overwhelmingly positive about either prospect. What I will say is, whether he opens the economy in April or several months after, I think that this pandemic will change the way humans interact for a long time. Maybe forever. Much of the social distancing and other precautions we’re all taking right now have me thinking: aren’t these things we should have always been doing? Just now, due to COVID-19, we’re seeing things like over-packed music venues and airports as high-risk areas for virus transmission. But…weren’t they always? I wouldn’t be surprised if an interview with someone from the CDC found that professionals in that industry stay away from a lot of places as a rule, pandemic or no pandemic. Maybe the general public will start to think like that, too. Here are behaviors I think will change forever after the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person secrecy

Gossiping in person requires standing very closely—like within inches of one another—in order to whisper and exchange information such that others don’t hear it. Even taking a secret meeting at a tiny table in a coffee shop requires a lot of physical closeness. Perhaps all secrecy will have to be communicated via the written word like email and text from now on, but that leaves a paper trail.