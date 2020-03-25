“Thank You Tamar” Adrienne Houghton Accepts Tamar Braxton’s Challenge Invitation

Yesterday, we the reported the news that Tamar Braxton seemed to extend an olive branch to her former co-host on “The Real,” Adrienne Houghton by participating in the He’s Got The Whole World challenge started by Tyler Perry.

Though Adrienne wasn’t following Tamar at the time and still isn’t, she got the message and also participated in the challenge with her husband Israel Houghton. The two sung the song in Spanish. And Adrienne made sure to thank Tamar for thinking of her.

And Adrienne made sure to tag the people she’d like to keep it going.

So it would seem that things are good between these two.

Afterward, Tamar hopped on Twitter to once again, speak about letting bygones be bygones with all the people who’d wronged her.

🔮 I feel that its the time to get along with everyone. I don’t even have a feeling about people who wronged me in the past. I’m at the point in my life that if that’s your energy that’s on you. NOTHING or NO ONE is going to Dim the light that’s over me. That is mine. ✨👑🍀 — TAMAR ESTINE BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) March 24, 2020

Now would be a good time to bury the hatchet. But we would be remiss if we didn’t mention this is not the first time Tamar has expressed an interest in doing better. Two years ago, she shared that she didn’t want to be the same bitter, combative person after she and her sisters sat down with Iyanla Vanzant.

We’ll see if this commitment to forgiveness and maturity sticks this time around.