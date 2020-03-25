Georgia Mom Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 Found Dead, Her Child Was Alone With Her Body For At Least 12 Hours

It is believed that coronavirus has claimed the life of a 42-year-old Georgia woman who worked as a mammogram technician at Piedmont Newnan Hospital.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the body was discovered inside of her Coweta County home last week following a wellness check. Her young son, who is believed to be 4 or 5 years of age, was found alive inside of the home with her body. It is unclear whether or not her child has been infected. Investigators believe that she had passed 12-16 hours before discovery. According to Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk, posthumous laboratory testing confirmed that she was COVID-19 positive; however, it has not been officially confirmed whether or not the virus is what caused her death.

According to The Daily Mail, the woman has been identified as Dedra Wilkes. Wilkes is one of two healthcare workers in Georgia who died last week after contracting the novel coronavirus. An unidentified 48-year-old woman, who worked at the Donalsonville Hospital, also died in a Florida hospital last Thursday from COVID-19-related complications. Piedmont Healthcare spokesperson John Manasso released the following statement about Wilkes’ passing:

We were deeply saddened when the coroner notified us on Saturday afternoon of the sudden passing of our colleague. Despite what has been reported in the media, we understand from those responsible for determining cause of death that it is still inconclusive.

However, because we were told that an initial COVID-19 test performed after her death was positive, and because we know people can expose others before they show evidence of the disease, as a cautionary measure, we have contacted the employees and patients who may have had contact with this employee in the days leading up to the colleague’s last day at work.

Piedmont is providing these individuals with detailed information for self-monitoring and will offer COVID-19 testing to those who request it. This employee did not work in an area treating known or suspected COVID-19 patients. Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family during this difficult time.”

We send our prayers to Wilkes’ family as well as all other families who have suffered the loss of a loved one as a result of this deadly illness.