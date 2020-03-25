Things are getting a little chippy around here. For many couples, being stuck together, 24/7, in the same place is the norm, like for couples in which both individuals work from home—though even in good times, that can come with its challenges. But, for many couples, this is an entirely new experience. They’re used to the natural separation that going to a physical workspace provides. Without even realizing it, many couples relied on that eight to 10 hours they’d spend apart each day to keep their relationship in good standing. They say it’s important to miss one another, but I don’t think any couples in quarantine are missing each other right now. They’re together all of the time. They’re in each other’s space. They can’t get away from each other if they tried because they’re not really allowed to go anywhere.

Even my partner and I, who do both typically work from home, are reaching our wit’s ends with one another. I think it’s the stress of everything. My partner is a copywriter who generally creates ad content—think radio ads and banner ads—for companies. But, a lot of his clients have brick-and-mortar spaces like smoothie bars and restaurants that are shut down right now. (This article details current restrictions on restaurants and bars at state levels). Naturally, if these businesses can’t, well, do businesses, then they aren’t hiring anyone to help them market their business. We’re also both just stressed as we worry about our family. We each have parents that are in the high-risk age group, and my dad has diabetes to boot. So, we haven’t been as nice to each other as we could be, and every little thing can set us off. But speaking to my other couple friends, it’s common. Here are quarantine fights couples will have.

Leftover fights

Talks around food are tense right now. It’s always been a very “what’s mine is yours and what’s yours is mine” mentality, but when what’s mine can easily run out and what’s yours can, too, things change. So, yes, there have been some disputes over who ate the leftover chicken even though that person already had two servings last night when the other person only had one…!