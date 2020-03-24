Issa Rae’s Lovebirds Coming To Netflix

As you know, Coronavirus has resulted in the closure of all non-essential businesses. That includes theaters. As a result, movies set to release this Spring have been postponed indefinitely.

One of those movies included Issa Rae’s film The Lovebirds, alongside Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani.

As we reported earlier, the film is a comedic murder-mystery romance between a Black woman and an Middle Eastern man.

The film was expected to debut on April 3. But was postponed. Now, according to Deadline, Lovebirds is going to be coming to Netflix.

Details about the project are sparse but the film is set to be available across global markets. As of now, the date of streaming availability has yet to be announced.

The film, directed by Michael Showalter, is about a couple (Rae and Nanjiani) whose relationship is tested when they accidentally find themselves caught up in a murder mystery.

Lovebirds was set to premiere at SXSW in Austin, Texas before the festival was cancelled on March 6. Before the festival had been called off, the cast and director decided not to attend for safety reasons.

Paramount, the studio behind the film, has done streaming deals with Netflix before. The Cloverfield Paradox went to the streaming giant in 2018. They also handled the international release of Natalie Portman’s Annihilation and Rebel Wilson’s Isn’t It Romantic.

You can watch the trailer for the film below.