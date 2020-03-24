“I’m The Exact Opposite Of Sabrina” Oprah Said Stedman Is Staying In The Guest House After Traveling

Yesterday, we wrote about Sabrina Dhowre Elba and her decision to stand by her husband Idris after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The decision to be near her man during this time was met with some criticism, including people calling her “dumb” for doing so.

But as Sabrina told Oprah, she wanted to be there to take care of her husband. Interestingly enough, the woman she was talking to had a different philosophy.

In an Instagram Live video for Oprah Magazine, Oprah told digital director of Oprah Magazine, Arianna Davis, that she did things differently in her home.

Her long-time partner 69-year-old Stedman Graham had just returned from a business trip. He quickly learned that things would be different when he got home.

Oprah said, “So Stedman is like, ‘What’s the procedure for coming home?’ The procedure is you ain’t coming and sleeping in my bed! And literally, he goes, ‘I’m not?’ And I go, ‘Have you not been paying attention to the news? Social distancing does not mean you go and sleep in the same bed with the person! When you just got off American Airlines!”

Oprah said that initially, Stedman didn’t take the coronavirus all that seriously, telling her, “I don’t see what everybody’s getting so upset about!”

But just because Stedman was taking all of this lightly, Oprah, 66, was not. “He’s at the guesthouse, because you all know I had pneumonia late last year…I had just gotten off of antibiotics last week, because I had a bronchial infection.”

In other words, it wasn’t a risk sis could afford to take. ‘

“I am the exact opposite of Sabrina (laughs) when Sabrina said that I went ‘Um…I don’t wanna tell you Stedman’s at the guest house…but okay.’”

Oprah did note that their age difference may have played a role in how they’re handling all of this right now.

“Sabrina is what, 30, 40 years younger than I am so I think it makes a difference. Also, just trying to protect myself. And my friends say, ‘Isn’t Stedman upset?’ Oh no, He’s not. He really is, you know, he’s happy to make me safe, so…”

Later, Oprah posted a video of Stedman in the guest house.