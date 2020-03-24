36-Year-Old Brooklyn Principal Dies From Coronavirus Complications
The first known death of a New York city school staffer occurred this week with the passing of Dezann Romain, the principal of the Brooklyn Democracy Academy located in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, according to the New York Post.
Romain, 36, died on Monday related to complications stemming from the coronavirus, an unprecedented pandemic which has in many ways, paralyzed our global economy and revamped the way we socialize. On Monday Romain accounted for one of the 125 reported deaths due to the virus in the city. New York City is being labeled ground zero of the virus in the United States, with over 13,000 reported cases.
In the United States there have been over 46,000 confirmed cases and almost 600 deaths.
Romain led the Academy which served as a transfer school for students who dropped out or fell behind with obtaining high school credits. She was promoted to principal between 2016 and 2017 from assistant principal, according to the Post. It is not known how she may have contracted the virus or what type of contact led to her contracting the virus.
In a statement Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza offered his condolences, calling the experience “painful” and promised to provide support to those who are affected by Romain’s death. “We’ll be there for the students and staff through whatever means necessary,” Carranza said.
“It is with profound sadness and overwhelming grief that we announce the passing of our sister, CSA member Dezann Romain, Principal of Brooklyn Democracy Academy, due to complications from Coronavirus,” the union said in a statement obtained by the Post.
“Our prayers are with her family and school community as we mourn alongside them. Please keep Principal Romain in your thoughts and continue to do everything possible to keep yourselves and your loved ones safe during this health crisis.”
Romain’s death spurred repeated calls to remind everyone that the virus can in fact be deadly for some, even those who are young and were thought to have strong immune systems. The virus can also spread thorough those who are asymptomatic and/or are exhibiting no symptoms.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued state and city-wide mandates to stay-at-home, in an effort to stop the rapid spread of the virus. Last week marked the first full week where school administrators were regulated to e-learning due to the closure of schools across the state.
However, numbers in New York City and across the country continue to increase as many are not heading the warning of officials to stay at home, refrain from having visitors, maintaining at least a six-foot distance from one another and staying away from older family and friends who are age 70 and up.
Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Dezann Romain who are grieving their loved one.