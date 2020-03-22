Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Prison

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19, a form of the Coronavirus according to reports.

Weinstein is one of the two inmates at Wende Correctional Facility in Western New York who tested positive and is currently in isolation. According to the Niagra Gazette, it’s believed that Weinstein was already positive before he arrived at Wende from Rikers Island. Wende is an intake center for new state inmates, and after being assessed for medically and for security concerns, they are sent to their correctional facility.

President of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association Michael Powers told the Gazette that the union is asking state officials to put a pause of the transfer of inmates during the pandemic.

“There is no better breeding ground for this virus than a closed environment such as a correctional facility,” Powers said.

Visits to prisons have also been suspended in hopes of preventing the spread of the virus.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sex crimes against two actresses, Jessica Mann and Miriam Haley. He received a 20 year-sentence for his sex crime against Haley and three years for raping Mann.

Rikers Island and other New York City jails have been found to have inmates and staff that have contracted the virus. We reported earlier today that 12 Department of Correction employees, five Correctional Health Services employees and 21 inmates at New York City jails have contracted the virus.

New York currently has 15,168 confirmed cases, according to the New York Times. This is 4,812 case than we had on Saturday (Mar. 21). There have been 114 deaths in the state.

“April is going to be worse than March,” New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said on NBC’s Meet the Press. “And I fear May will be worse than April.”