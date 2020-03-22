Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Dhowre Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A week after Idris Elba tested positive for coronavirus his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, has been diagnosed with the virus as well. While in quarantine in New Mexico, Elba and Dhowre spoke to Oprah and revealed the news.

“I’ve been tested — actually, I found out this morning, Oprah, that I tested positive,” Dhowre said on Winfrey’s Apple TV+ show Oprah Talks.

Dhowre said even though her husband had tested positive she didn’t want to leave him despite putting herself at risk.

“As soon as I heard that Idris was potentially exposed, I mean, I was on the my way anyway, I wanted to be with him,” she said. “I think that’s an instinct as a wife. You just want to go and take care.”

After Elba’a diagnosis, she said they continued to interact as they normally do.

“We didn’t change the way we interacted,” she continued. “I could have made a decision to put myself maybe in a separate room or stay away, and I’m sure that people are making those decisions that are tough decisions to make. But I made the decision to be with him and still touch him.”

Elba said he believes his wife contracted the virus the same time he did when they attended an event with the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose wife also have coronavirus.

“If I had caught it, she had certainly caught it in that time period as well,” Elba told Winfrey.

Fortunately, Dhowre hasn’t been experiencing any symptoms.

“I’m not. It could be similar to Idris,” she said. “We’re in a high altitude it could be that I’m confusing seasonal allergies as maybe symptoms but I don’t feel anything that would come to what people would now expect to be a symptom of coronavirus, which is very strange.”

Though she and Elba aren’t experiencing any symptoms she’s worried that one day she will.

“It might change in the coming weeks and we’ll keep everyone updated. But it is worrisome that we’re both sitting here, two people and everyone that we know that we’ve been in contact with, all asymptomatic. It’s a little bit worrisome.”

We will keep the Elbas in our prayers.