Lecrae Brings Handwashing Stations For The Homeless To Atlanta In Response To Coronavirus

While many celebs have been making donations of food and money during the Coronavirus crisis, Lecrae is responding in a different way. The Grammy-award winning rapper is making sure everyone has a spot to wash their hands to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. Lecrae partnered with Atlanta’s Love Beyond Walls to assemble and distribute portable handwashing stations in areas where the homeless population is high.

“I’ve been following Covid19 quite intently since it’s become a pandemic and first and foremost, I want to remind people, this is not the end!,” Lecrae said in a statement. “While we can heed The Center For Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to stay away from others who are sick, avoid crowds, and properly wash our hands, I can’t help but think about those living on the street who have no way to bathe or wash their hands. People who may eat, sleep, and congregate so close to each other that social distancing is not possible. Partnering with Love Beyond Walls is my way of doing what Jesus did which is serve humanity. I’m humbled to support the work of organizations like Love Beyond Walls who help, serve, bring light, love, peace, and restoration every day.”

The initiative is the brainchild of Love Beyond Walls, a nonprofit in Atlanta that is dedicated to restoring “dignity to the homeless and poor by providing a voice, visibility, shelter, community, and grooming and support services to achieve self-sufficiency.” Their CEO, Terrence Lester, said Lecrae’s mission to help the unfortunate aligns with the organization’s goals and he was the ideal partner for this project.

“We’re excited to have Lecrae be involved with our work at Love Beyond Walls because he understands the importance of restoring the community and affirming the dignity of those who are unseen,” Lester added. “Lecrae understands that it takes both faith and action to provide real restoration in our communities and world. Jesus washed feet, now we have an opportunity to wash hands and provide that same type of restoration in a modern way.”

So if you’re in the metro area of Atlanta and you see sinks on the street, take advantage and thank Lecrae and Love Beyond Walls.