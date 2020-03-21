Ciara And Russell Wilson To Donate One Million Meals To Seattle Food Banks

Celebrities have been showing consideration for those who are now limited and/or in need due to the Coronavirus pandemic. NBA players have been covering the salaries of employees of their team’s home arenas while they are out of work due to the NBA shutdown. Rihanna’s nonprofit the Clara Lionel Foundation is donating $5 million to prevention and relief. Now, Ciara and Russell Wilson are making a major donation to feed communities in need in Seattle.

The power couple took to Instagram and announced that they will be donating 1 million meals to a Seattle food bank.

“Obviously this worldwide pandemic, the coronavirus, is changing the world, second by second, minute by minute,” Wilson said alongside Ciara. “People are losing loved ones…the elderly, people in between. People losing jobs…even in Seattle, our friends at Alaska Airlines, Seattle Children’s Hospital, all these places are being affected all over the world.”

They are partnering with Food Lifeline, who distributes food to food banks, shelters and other food programs in underprivileged communities in Washington.

The “Level Up” singer also encouraged others to contribute and help people who are struggling.

“We want to encourage everyone out there to join us in whatever way you can, big or small. Everything makes a difference. Everything we do together makes a difference, and together we will conquer this tough time we’re going through. We have faith, and we want to encourage everyone else out there to keep the faith. Also practice social distancing, and be blessed. We’re praying for everyone out there. Love you guys.”

Another beloved celebrity couple making sure no one goes hungry during the COVID-19 crisis is Stephen and Ayesha Curry. Earlier this month they made a donation to the Alameda County Community Food Bank and Feeding America through their Eat Learn Play Foundation after the school districts shut down schools.