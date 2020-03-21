Rihanna Donates $5 Million To Coronavirus Relief

The Coronavirus has not only caused a global state of panic and quarantine, but it is also affecting people financially. People who live in poverty may not have been able to stock up on months worth of food or even visit the doctor due to not having health insurance. Rihanna and her nonprofit, the Clara Lionel Foundation, will be donating $5 million to organizations that will offer aid to those in need during this pandemic.

“CLF is supporting on-the-ground partners working on the frontlines of disaster response especially those focused on protecting and serving marginalized communities – helping the most vulnerable in the United States, the Caribbean and in Africa prepare for what is to come,” they said in a statement according to People.

The CLF will be donating to organizations like the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Funds, Feeding America, Direct Relief, Partners In Health and the International Rescue Committee.

“Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities–those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic,” Justine Lucas, Executive Director of the Clara Lionel Foundation, added.

Their work will also include efforts to develop treatments, helping underprivileged communities with preventive measures and provide food to communities in need. They will be helping food banks across the country, providing support to companies that are developing treatments and vaccines, and setting up testing for the virus in other countries.

Rihanna isn’t the only one to help out those in need during this public health emergency. NBA players like Giannas Antetokounmpo, Blake Griffin and Zion Williamson have paid the salaries of hourly-wage workers that are employed at the basketball arenas of their teams.

COVID-19, a form of Coronavirus, began in Wuhan, China back in December and has now spread worldwide. There are 284,566 reported cases of coronavirus globally and 11,153 deaths. There are currently 17,962 cases in the United States. The World Health Organization declared this a pandemic earlier this month.