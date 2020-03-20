Ok, Girl: Tiffany Haddish Says She And Common Are Just Friends

Comedian Tiffany Haddish and rapper Common have been spending a lot of time together. The two have been seen courtside at a basketball game, at industry events, and even at a little painting party.

They looked like a couple.

And when Tiffany posted the picture of the two holding up their paintings, Tina Knowles-Lawson, with whom Tiffany shares a close relationship, commented about how nice they looked… as a couple. It was essentially confirmation. Knowles-Lawson has said that Tiffany is like a daughter to her. So if anyone knows about her personal life, maybe it’s her.

Or maybe not…

When Haddish appeared on “The Real,” today they made sure to ask her about the nature of her relationship with Common. This is what she had to say.

Loni Love: We saw you with Common so what’s going on with that?

Tiffany: Girl, you know that’s my friend. He been my friend for a while. But if he wants to date me, I will date him. Jeannie, give me some advice. How do you date a rapper?

Jeannie: Girl they just have good taste…you gotta pick em. So at the same time, before you worry about what they gotta do, make sure you got some eyes on the right one. So it’s not just any of them.

Tiffany: Cuz you be havin’ fun. I see you on bikes and stuff. Y’all going to Jamaica and everything. I’m like, ‘How she get that rapper to do that?’ Cuz the rappers I used to date are in jail.

I peeped how quickly Tiffany dipped out of that subject. When y’all know she’s known for telling all her dating business. It’s hard to say but we’re keeping our eyes on her…and Common.