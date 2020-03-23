We cannot expect perfection from our relationships but we should certainly strive for progress. Your romantic relationship today should look nothing like those of ten years ago. It should look only vaguely like those of five years ago. And it should start looking more and more like those of the couples you admire. It seriously saddens me how many couples in their late thirties, forties, and beyond…conduct themselves like teenagers. Hanging up the phone on one another. Purposefully making the other jealous. Breaking up and getting back together with the same person multiple times. Running off and getting drunk during a fight. I mean come on. I can only imagine the couples they look up to are those of our more shameful reality shows.

Look, even I sometimes behave in a way I’m not proud of in my relationship. I had a bout of jealousy this year that was a bit embarrassing. But, hey, it was only one of two bouts I’d had in five years. That’s way better than the way I’d become jealous on a weekly basis in past relationships. The important thing is that we’re always learning—learning about ourselves, learning about others, and learning about what it takes to have a peaceful and healthy relationship.

A lot of it comes down to being less impulsive and less selfish. And, naturally, those are things that happen with age—in romantic relationships, work relationships, and really every area of our lives.

If you find yourself a little embarrassed of the way you’ve conducted yourself in a relationship recently, maybe see it as a good sign that you felt embarrassed. That means you’re learning, and that you know that behavior isn’t good. In general, be proud of yourself if your relationships are on the upward trend. Here are signs your relationships are becoming more mature.

There is less fighting

In general your relationships are more peaceful. They aren’t tumultuous. When you were younger, it seemed there was almost always some issue you were working on. It seemed that every relationship could be good if you could just change this one thing. But there was always that big issue you fought about time and time again. Now, not so much. You walk away early if you see the potential for that type of turmoil.