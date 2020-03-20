Here’s How To Find The Nearest Coronavirus Drive-Thru Testing Center Near You

As concern surrounding the effects of the coronavirus continue to swell, states have responded by setting up drive-thru testing centers. In the United States, there are over 15,000 reported cases of the coronavirus.

Over the next few days 47 centers will be set up in 12 states as a measure to take pressure off of hospital emergency rooms and to help quell the numbers of infected persons across the country. In some states the parking lots of churches, hospitals and schools are being used as locations.

States across the country are issuing mandatory shelter in place orders to prevent the further spread of the virus, which can have dangerous and potentially deadly outcomes for significant parts of the population. On Friday Illinois, New York and Connecticut issued state-wide stay at home warnings, following suit after California, which issued its directive on Thursday. Florida closed gyms, bars and restaurants, while New Jersey is expected to make a similar state-wide directive soon.

Here’s some information and crucial tips if you are experiencing symptoms and plan to visit a nearby drive-thru testing center.

Where Is The Closest Testing Center?

You can find the nearest testing center by visiting your state’s Department of Health or the CDC‘s website.

What Should I Expect?:

As medical professionals continue to work around the clock to make sure the health of the general public remains secured, you should expect to wait and practice patience. Make sure that you have a doctor’s referral and call ahead to make an appointment before visiting the testing center.

Several drive-thru centers have reported lengthy waits, but as the days continue practices will likely be put into place to ensure quicker wait times and efficiency. Sites may also give priority to healthcare workers, first responders and those showing symptoms.

Anyone visiting a drive-thru testing center will be required to show a government issued photo ID and insurance, if they have a provider. You will be asked to drive in a designated lane where a medical professional will instruct you to crack your window so that they can swab your nose and/or throat. At that point, you are free to go home and the swab is then sent out for testing.

When Will I Receive My Results?

Results will return to you via text message and can take anywhere from five to seven business days. You can also make sure to ask officials at the testing center for a more accurate timeframe. You will be encouraged to self-quarantine during the wait period.

Remember we’re all in this together and the most important aspect is to keep you and your family safe by taking any preventative measures issued by your health provider and local health department.