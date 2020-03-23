Angelica Ross Likely Won’t Be The Only One To Make An Unsettling Discovery About Her Partner During The COVID-19 Pandemic

On Wednesday Angelica Ross made her relationship social media official and expressed sadness over the fact that COVID-19 was keeping her and her new boo apart. By Thursday, she was exposing her man crush for failing to disclose he’s engaged with a child. Apparently, some people recognized the man in the image that she had shared and pulled her to the side to let her know what was really keeping them apart.

While the revelation, which the “Pose” actress dubbed a “plot twist,” reads like something from a reality television storyboard, it’s likely many other relationships will be tested under the weight of this national pandemic as well. With so many of us confined to our homes and spending substantially more time with our families, deceivers are faced with a unique quagmire. For one, it’s difficult to play the field when you’ve been ordered by the government to remain indoors. It can be even more difficult to explain to other love interests why there’s no #quarantineandchill action happening. Second, it’s harder to hide things from your main partner when you’re holed up in the house with them for days on end. Thus, it’s likely that even more unsettling secrets will be revealed between partners during this period of self-isolation and social distancing.

One can only imagine what Ross and this man’s fiancée may be going through right now as a direct result of his actions. The stress and anxiety that COVID-19 has dumped on our doorsteps are enough to take a person’s breath away. To be forced to deal with a partner’s disloyalty and betrayal on top of everything else is soul-crushing. And considering that living through a global pandemic of this magnitude is unchartered territory for us all, how we react to heartbreak and betrayal might look a little different than it would under normal circumstances.

“Look at the bigger picture of what we are facing as human beings,” Tahanee Sayyid Roberts, relationship expert author, advised couples who may be dealing with complex situations such as infidelity in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

While the last thing anyone probably wants to do is sit around at home with a cheating partner, it’s best to avoid knee-jerk reactions that could put you or your family in harm’s way. Instead, partners should play it smart and attempt to “keep the peace” as much as humanly possible until the current health crisis blows over, or until one party can come up with a safe exit strategy that does not put either or them or their children at risk.

“It’s important to decide what you want to do with the relationship,” Roberts added. “You can choose to end things or you may work on fixing the issue.”

Whatever decision is made, be safe out there.