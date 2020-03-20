Alleged Mother Of Future’s Child Accuses Him Of Trying To Financially Drain Her

Money is powerful. And more often than not, the people in possession of it use it for evil instead of good. That’s what the alleged mother of Future’s child, Eliza Reign, is claiming her rapper ex is doing.

As we’ve reported for the past several months, Future is entangled in a custody battle with Reign over paternity and child support for her daughter Reign Wilburn. She’s been asking for the basics. That Future take a DNA test to determine whether or not he’s the father of her daughter. And she’s asked that if proven to be the father, he pay child support.

But Future has dipped and dodged the paternity test, though a judge recently demanded that he take it.

While he’s settled another paternity case with Cindy Parker, out of court, his legal dealings with Reign seem to be far from over.

According to The Blast, Reign recently accused Future of trying to financially drain her by keeping their various cases in court. As a result, she is requesting that the courts dismiss all the claims Future has filed against her.

Future filed a lawsuit against Reign saying that she is trying to ruin his reputation. His lawsuit requests an injunction against her to prevent her from speaking about him publicly.

Reign recently filed an additional lawsuit stating that Future has already attempted to silence her. But the case was dismissed by the court. Her latest suit accuses Future of attempting to “Intimidate, harass, and financially drain the Mother herein so that she will either dismiss or accept an unfavorable settlement in the paternity proceedings which are currently pending before” [family court]

She believes that since he is the father of her child and has not paid child support any claims she’s made against him are not defamatory.

The suit continues, “To the contrary, his sexual relations with 7 other women with whom he has fathered children are all documented and widely reported on the internet and discussed on social media. It is unknown why he would think this one would be any different.”

She has asked that his lawsuit be thrown out and that he pay for her attorney fees.