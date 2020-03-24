Tell-Tale Signs Your New Beau Is Harboring A Secret — Like A Whole Family

When “Pose” actress Angelica Ross hopped on Twitter and exposed her new boyfriend for hiding the fact that he had a whole family, followers clutched their pearls. It’s always jarring to hear about a man frolicking around and deceiving other women when he has a whole family at home. Unfortunately, this happens more often than most would assume.

Infidelity statistics show that approximately 40 percent of unmarried relationships and 25 percent of marriages experience at least one instance of cheating. Sadly, there are some who are able to hide their misdeeds extremely well. However, there are other instances when all of the red flags are present. Here are 10 tell-tale signs your new boyfriend probably has another lover. While some of these signs may not mean much in isolation, when several of them are demonstrated by one person, you can bet your last that something in the buttermilk ain’t clean.

You’ve never met any of their friends

If a substantial amount of time has passed and you’ve never met or spoken to any of your partner’s friends, there’s a good chance that something fishy is going on. People who lead double lives are usually afraid to bring their friends in on their shenanigans out of fear of being exposed. If you bring up the fact that you want to meet his friends and he bugs out, consider that even more proof.