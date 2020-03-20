Buy Black Friday: Studio Nom

Now that you may be spending a little more time than usual at home, you might have noticed that your walls are uncomfortably bare. Your hands are too ideal. And you could really use a creative outlet. Well, we’ve found a Black-woman- owned company that could help address all of those needs at one time.

Studio Nom is a home décor brand based in the Netherlands. They use natural fibers and unique geometric shapes to create unique wall art to add an interesting visual element to your home.

According to their Etsy page, “Nom from @studionom has mastered the traditional techniques of weaving and macramé and translates these into contemporary designs.”

Whether you want to take on a DIY (do it yourself) project or just hang what she’s already created, Studio Nom will likely have something for you. Check out her products on the following pages.