Social Distancing Is Really Stressing Serena Williams Out: “Anytime Someone Sneezes Around Me Or Coughs I Get Crazy”

Serena Williams and her family have been practicing social distancing for almost two weeks in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The revered tennis star has shared a few social media posts on how she’s keeping herself busy while government officials figure out how to quell the surge of the virus.

“Spending the next 6 weeks in solitude. Being a wife. Being a mom. Cooking. Cleaning. Spring cleaning. Face mask. Makeup tutorials. I’ll let you know how it goes…stay safe everyone. This is serious,” she wrote on Instagram last week.

But after so much time in isolation, Williams confessed on a recent Tik Tok that she’s going a bit stir crazy.

“It started out with me feeling like, ‘Oh it can’t really affect me.’ And then suddenly, Indian Wells was cancelled,” referring to the yearly tournament that takes place in March. “And I was like, “Oh ok that ‘s weird I have a little time off and I’m going to enjoy that time off.'”

As she’s explaining, she switches between different colored skirts, some tulle, some satin, some long and some short, while also changing her wigs for a complete look. Note that her shirt that says “Legendary,’ throughout her outfit changes.

“And that one cancellation led to another, and led to another, and then led to all this anxiety that I’m feeling and I’m just like, now I’ve been social distancing for actually a really long time, for probably like two weeks now, but every little thing makes me really crazy,” she continued.

Williams shared that her anxiety causes her to pop off at the drop of a dime and that essentially anyone can be subjected to her side-eye, even her two-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia.

“And by anxiety I mean like, I’m just on edge anytime someone sneezes around me or coughs I get crazy and I don’t hang out with anyone, so when I say anyone I mean my daughter. She coughed and I got angry! I gave her a side-eye! I gave her that angry Serena.”

“And then I got sad, I was like, “Is she ok? Is there something wrong with my daughter. Like, is there anything I can do?’ And I just don’t know what to do so instead of being realized I’m really under a ton of stress. I never expected to relax, but it is what it is,” Williams said.

While her message was lighthearted, she offered hope and resilience to her fans who may be experiencing similar symptoms of stress.

“And we’ll get through this, we have to and I just wanted to update you on what I was doing,” said Williams.