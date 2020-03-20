“Try To Conjure Up A Little Respect” Someone Tried To Come For Ms. Tina… It Didn’t End Well

If you follow Ms. Tina Knowles Lawson on social media, you know that she’s about love and light. She uses her platform to uplift women in the industry, promote the good work her charity is doing in the lives of young men and women, and of course brag about her daughters.

She also does this thing where she tells corny jokes. Think of dad jokes but cornier. They’re cute. And even though they’re truly terrible, you might just find yourself cracking a smile or laughing outright depending on Ms. Tina’s delivery. I recall a few dirty jokes that made me chuckle. She does them off and on but had taken a hiatus from Instagram as she recovered from a knee surgery. But given all of the doom, gloom and uncertainty we’re facing right now, people have asked that she start telling them again.

So she did.

And then she told another one yesterday.

And while you might not think that something as harmless as a corny joke would put someone in their feelings. That’s exactly what it did.

A young woman responded to the joke with this message for Ms. Knowles-Lawson:

“Girl, take them bangs and disappear with your daughter and grandchildren for a little while. We don’t need this right now.”

And while Ms. Tina tends to stay away from negativity, she made sure to tell this young lady off properly.

“first of all I am not a girl. So try to conjure up a little respect and secondly if you don’t need it then get off my page and go where you like what you see. With love <3”

Whew.

Obviously, homegirl was trying to get some attention. And Mama Tina served it up on a platter for her.