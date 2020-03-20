There’s A 24-Hour Hotline For Brides With COVID-19 Wedding Woes

With social distancing being pushed as the primary action that will help to prevent COVID-19 from bringing our nation to its knees, social events are out of the question for the next eight weeks and perhaps, the foreseeable future, which places engaged couples in a compromising predicament.

Brides and grooms are wondering if they should reschedule their nuptials and what steps should be taken to go about doing so. Considering that we are in the midst of a crisis that no living generation has experienced before, there are many looming questions with no definite answers. But The Knot Worldwide is offering their assistance during this challenging time.

The wedding planning platform has launched a 24-hour hotline devoted to answering questions and talking couples through their COVID-19-related wedding concerns. According to the platform, an estimated 845,000 weddings are scheduled to take place between the months of March and May.

“The [hotline team] is composed of wedding experts on our customer service team and event planners working every day of the week to help with any questions, make recommendations and be a sounding board,” The Knot’s EIC, Kristen Maxwell Cooper, told Essence.

In addition to offering advice on logistical matters, the hotline coordinators also hope to offer moral support for emotionally distraught couples as they grapple with the disappointment of having to reschedule their big day.

“We want [couples] to know that it’s okay to feel disappointed or upset and that it’s important to acknowledge their feelings and understand that they are valid,” Maxwell Cooper explained. “We encourage couples to voice them to us, their wedding planner, to their partner or a close friend who can help with the coping process.”

For assistance with postponing wedding plans as a result of COVID-19, reach out to The Knot’s hotline at (833) 998-2865.