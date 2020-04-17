Beauty Of 5: Here’s What’s In Our Spring Breakout Bag Once We Touch “Outside” Again

Warm weather is just around the corner and that means the time spent outdoors becomes more attractive as we face some difficult days ahead amid the coronavirus. While we hope everyone is staying safe and practicing social distancing, there are still some essentials we can use to protect our skin while enjoying a nice walk, or a short pause in our backyards and on our balconies. We know you might be going down a rabbit hole right now. It’s okay. We are too.

From sunscreen to face cream, we’ve got you covered. Here are five things that are definitely must-haves for the upcoming spring and summer seasons. Just because we have to stay inside doesn’t mean we can’t protect and nourish ourselves!

Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30

Think you don’t need sunscreen? Think again, we get sunburned too! Protect yourself with Black Girl Sunscreen. It has SPF 30 to protect you from the harsh sun and doubles as a moisturizer so you can wear it every day. This vegan, cruelty-free sunscreen is made by women of color for people of color so pick up yours today!