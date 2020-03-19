Am I The Only One Having To Parent My Parents During Corona?

Monday night I sent my dad a text asking if he was still expected to go to work for the small school system he works for in a city near Savannah, Georgia, the next day. His response? “Good question??”

I laid my head back on the couch and shook my head, wondering, What is wrong with my parents? Just the day before I waited to text my mom until around 1pm to see if church had been cancelled for the day, half knowing it probably hadn’t and she’d just be getting home around the time my message went through. Sure enough, service was still on “but a lot didn’t come,” my mom responded back, commenting on how light traffic was. “Ppl are staying in their homes. lol,” she texted. I thought to myself, why aren’t you?

Having younger parents, there have been a lot of issues I haven’t had to tackle just yet in comparison to my peers. My dad is 57 and my mom will be 55 next month. Though they’re on the cusp of the designated hi-risk coronavirus category by age, as the curious case of COVID-19 ravaging an Italian, New Jersey family in which two adults in their 50s with no underlying conditions have died along with their 73-year-old mother shows, the threat is very much still there. Plus, my mother is diabetic which automatically puts her at risk of a poor outcome should she come down with the virus, which is why I don’t understand having to tell her “issa no” when it comes to her pre-scheduled nail appointment tomorrow. I won’t know for sure if my reprimanding texts were a success until I check in on Friday, but I’ll confess I failed when I suggested my dad skip bible study last night because there would be more than 10 believers gathered in His name.

I’ll admit it took me a minute to take coronavirus as seriously as I should. Not just because I’m in my 30s and, perceivably, have a high chance of recovery should I contract it, though the latest headlines suggest millennials may become seriously ill from the virus as well. Like with anything, it’s hard to fear something you can’t see. It was only when I started doing more research about how long the virus can stay in the air and on surfaces — up to 72 hours for plastic and steel and 24 hours for cardboard — that I realized virtually every place I go and everything I touch puts me at risk, even if I do live alone and work from home. As Dr. Linsey Marr, an expert in the transmission of viruses by aerosol at Virginia Tech told the New York Times, “Everything at the grocery store and restaurant takeout containers and bags could in theory have infectious virus on them. We could go crazy discussing these ‘what-ifs’ because everyone is a potential source, so we have to focus on the biggest risks.”

That’s where social distancing comes into play. Thankfully, my dad’s office finally closed Wednesday and both my mom and her husband are retired so there’s no need for them to leave the house daily. But there’s still the basic need of grocery shopping which my mom will tend to as well as seeing that my grandparents, who are 79 and 88, have what they need and bringing it to them if they don’t. Just as Dr. Marr said, the “what-ifs” of transmission in just those tiny interactions threaten to drive me crazy, but at the end of the day there’s only so much you can do. And that’s especially true if your parents live in another city or state and see a one-on-one nail appointment inside of a private home as a luxury worth the risk. Thankfully, I think my mom is already coming to terms with the fact that she’s going to have to grow out her natural hair and tackle it on her own for the forseeable future. I’ll remind her I’m in the same boat with these split-ends of mine.

During the past year, I’ve increasingly seen the aging process take hold of my parents which is scary to watch. The text on their smartphones is as big as that on a billboard, they need help setting up everything from TVs, to bluetooth speakers, to laptops and WiFi connections, and the list of things they just don’t “get” threatens the ones we all had for them when we were teens. But unlike when we were in high-school, now we sometimes get to call the shots or, unfortunately, have to. And though I know no parent alive will allow their child to force them to do anything under the guise of their favorite mandate, “because I said so.” I’m hopeful that as my generation consumes more news around coronavirus and informs all of their loved ones of the risks involved, our parents will understand just how risky the virus is and heed our warnings of concern because we say so.