Yandy Smith Has Only Been Homeschooling Her Kids For A Few Days But By The Looks Of It, She Might Not Make It

With schools around the country closed and millions of people working from home, forced to socially distance themselves thanks to the coronavirus, parents are having to take on teaching duties for their kids, and it can be exhausting.

In the case of most well-known figures though, they don’t have to balance playing teacher with getting a full workday in, but that doesn’t make going through lessons and helping their children figure out homework any less tough. Love and Hip Hop New York star Yandy Smith-Harris made that clear to her six million followers.

The 37-year-old shared this week that she did a seven-hour homeschooling shift with her son Omare and daughter Skylar. By the end of it, her hair was all over her head and she had to phone a friend, via FaceTime, to make sense of the struggle it was. She gained a new appreciation for the work of teachers who have to handle not just her kids, but a classroom full of others from day to day.

“My life homeschooling…this is how I looked when I called my bff after we both homeschooled for 7hours,” she wrote on Instagram. “@absolutelyayanna how do teachers do it with my 2 let alone 20 others?!”

She’s not alone in her newfound appreciation for teachers. Plenty of parents have taken to social media to discuss how much work it’s been for them, including TV and film writer Shonda Rhimes:

Been homeschooling a 6-year old and 8-year old for one hour and 11 minutes. Teachers deserve to make a billion dollars a year. Or a week. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) March 16, 2020

As a parent of a rambunctious child who wore out her parents today, I want to thank America’s teachers. With schools no longer open, I can attest that parents are opening up a newfound appreciation for America’s teachers. #ThankYouTeachers — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) March 16, 2020

Observations 2.5 hours into homeschooling 4 kids -teachers need to make more than professional athletes, CEO’s, and all of Hollywood combined

-homeschooling will NOT be on our future plan after this is over

-never too early for a drink — Christina Marleau (@c_marleau) March 17, 2020

Thankfully, Yandy isn’t alone in trying to play schoolteacher for her kids. Husband Mendeecees, who was recently released from prison after serving four years, was also tagged in to take over such duties. She documented it and his lesson certainly didn’t seem like it left him as frazzled:

No word on if Yandy and Mendeecees are helping their adopted high school-aged daughter, Infinity, with any schoolwork just yet, but if they need further tips for the youngest two of the brood, or maybe you do, check out our advice.