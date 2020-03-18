Whoopi Hosts “The View” From Her Home Amid Coronavirus Concerns

For a while the hosts of “The View” were rocking out. They’d stopped allowing audiences to come into the studio. But they were still hosting the show daily. Eventually, Joy Behar announced that after some prodding from her daughter, she decided to take some time to practice social distancing.

Now, Whoopi is following in her footsteps. But unlike Joy, Whoopi decided to host the show from her home.

Yesterday, on “The View,” Sunny Hostin announced that Whoopi would be visiting her doctor to determine if she was making the right decision coming into the studio every day.

Though her doctor gave her an “all-clear,” Whoopi made the decision to stay at the house.

She made the announcement today from her home.

“I am great. This is what we call responsible social distancing. So, you know I went to the doctor yesterday, to check myself out, just to make sure. And he gives me the all clear to go to work. And I’m getting ready to do it and then I start hearing these inconsistent messages from everyone, the mayor who’s saying, ‘We’re going to be in place for now. New York’s going to get locked down.’ Then you had Governor Cuomo saying well, that’s not going to happen. And I just felt like if I was going to really try to figure out whether it was ok to come in and my brain said, you know what until they can get themselves together until they can figure out what they’re doing, the governor and the mayor, I should not go in. So that’s why I’m still here. I am healthy. My doctor was very annoyed with me. He’s like, ‘I just gave you the okay. Why are you back?’ I said, ‘Because I need an okay, okay.’ So he gave me the okay, okay but I just felt like with all this inconsistency between the governor and the mayor, it just, it wasn’t good for me, and you know who can’t even figure out what is going on or what to call the pandemic.”

I’d say she made the right decision.

Last year, around this time, Whoopi was very ill after contracting pneumonia. The disease turned into sepsis and Whoopi said that she came “very, very close to leaving the earth.”

“So here’s what happened. I had pneumonia and I was septic. Pneumonia in both lungs, which meant there was fluid, there was all kinds of stuff going on. And yes, I came very, very close to leaving the earth. Good news, I didn’t.”