QuarantineAndChill: It’s Okay If You Use This Time To Rest Your Mind Instead Of Drafting A Business Plan

It’s no secret that Americans are overworked. Research proves that, on average, we work longer hours and suffer from more stress-related ailments than some of our counterparts in developed countries. With the exception of a few specific industries, the coronavirus has forced cities across the nation to a standstill as healthcare workers and government officials scramble to limit the spread of this potentially deadly virus. This new normal has left some with more free time than they’re used to having. And despite the fact that these are highly unfortunate circumstances that have led us to this moment in time, or the fact that there are harsh financial repercussions that are already unfolding as a result of this standstill, for some, this is a much-needed break from the daily rat race than many would have never taken or been granted under normal circumstances.

Out of this moment of social isolation has sprouted an array of voices on social media platforms who are offering a variety of different suggestions of constructive things that people can do to pass the time while also cultivating financial freedom. Recommendations range from utilizing this extra time to write a novel to hammering out business plans. And while it seems that these social media influencers are only seeking to motivate their followers and inject positivity and optimism into the culture, the implications tied to the influx of this messaging on social media platforms is resulting in some feeling guilty for using this time to rest and recover instead of laying the foundation for their financial future. Utilizing this time of social distancing to tap into your creative side or invest in a dream is okay, but it’s equally acceptable to rest, take care of yourself, and indulge in mindless entertainment if that’s what you need.

Do you all actually feel creative during this time? I’m struggling. — Brittney Winbush 🍵 (@voguebritt) March 16, 2020

The weight of this pandemic and its repercussions are heavy as hell. We are trying to cope with the stress of avoiding being infected with the potentially deadly virus, the pressure to keep our homes stocked with essentials in the face of panic-buying and potential shelter-in-place and self-quarantine orders, the strain of losing income as a result of citywide shutdowns, the general anxiety of being thrown off of our daily routines, the worry for our elderly and immunocompromised relatives, and uncertainty concerning the future. This is a lot.

Rolling with the punches requires a substantial amount of mental energy in itself, so if you’re feeling exhausted from simply existing, please understand that it’s okay and you’re not alone. If you’d like to create a storyboard for that novel you’ve always wanted to write, then do that. But if you’d like to hang out on the sofa and watch Netflix or play The Sims to get your mind off of our frightening reality, that’s okay, too. Above all else, do the things that make your heart glad and your spirit calm. Most of all, take care of yourself.