Oprah Winfrey Denies Being Detained On Sex Trafficking Charges: “It’s Not True”

Oprah Winfrey took to Twitter Tuesday night to debunk a fake report that made her a trending topic on the social media platform.

The report, which quickly went viral, claimed that Winfrey’s Florida estate had been raided and that the media mogul was being detained on sex trafficking charges.

Once she caught wind of the reports, the 66-year-old sent out a tweet dispelling the rumors.

“Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE,” Winfrey wrote. “Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self-distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.”

Several of Winfrey’s celebrity friends also came to the media maven’s defense — including her best friend, Gayle King, who addressed the rumors on “CBS This Morning.”

“My story is about Oprah, something I never thought I’d be talking about,” King said. “She is debunking a strange conspiracy theory that was trending on social media overnight — this was actually the No. 1 trend — [a] fake report that claimed her home was raided by police and she was arrested on sex trafficking charges in Florida. Of course, that is false.”

Director Ava DuVernay also took to Twitter to defend Winfrey.

“Trolls + bots began this disgusting rumor. Mean-spirited minds kept it going. #Oprah has worked for decades on behalf of others,” DuVernay wrote. “Given hundreds of millions to individuals + causes in need. Shared her own abuse as a child to help folks heal. Shame on all who participated in this.”

“Ellen Show” producer Andy Lassner also weighed in on the controversy.

“The staggering amount of people believing a 100% fake story about Oprah doesn’t make me feel good about the chances of society continuing,” Lassner tweeted.

According to Page Six, the rumors originated on an online discussion forum for teens and adults. Clearly, the quarantine life has left many with a bit too much time on their hands.