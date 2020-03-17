Idris Elba Addresses People Who Said His Wife Sabrina Shouldn’t Be With Him Right Now

Yesterday, we reported the news that actor Idris Elba tested positive for COVID-19 or the coronavirus. He made the announcement in a video alongside his wife Sabrina.

The fact that his wife was by his side became a point of discussion. Some found it humorous and made jokes about her presence.

Idris Elba: I have the Rona Mrs Elba: HE DO pic.twitter.com/mrZGHWwwGE — Tristan (@AyoTristan) March 17, 2020

While others felt that since he had the virus, he was putting his wife at risk with her sitting so close to him or being in the same space at all.

In yesterday’s video, Elba promised to keep us updated on his condition. And today, he was back with another video.

In addition to thanking people for all of their well-wishes, he decided to address some of the criticisms he received for the way he broke the news, mostly the fact that his wife was there with him.

“Generally, Sabrina’s fine. Nervous, of course. Worried. Just for clarification, Sabrina wanted to be by my side. As much as we talked about her not coming to where I am, she did and wanted to. And I love her even more for it and I would do the same for her. I see a lot of people going, ‘Sabrina, shouldn’t be there. He’s sending out the wrong messages.’ At this time, when something like this is going on in the world, love is all you can get, right? Who am I to turn down my wife’s support as much as I wanted her to keep safe. But we presumed that if I had it, there was a likelihood that she had it too. So we calculated that risk and we decided to be together on it. So hope you guys can understand that. And if you are going through something similar, the guidelines say one thing. They say you should isolate yourself into one room. And that may vary around the world. But it really boils down to who you are and what you and your family are comfortable with.

But I love Sabrina for standing by me and being in that video. It was the most important moment for me.”

Aside from speaking about his wife’s presence, he also wanted to address the pervasive rumor that has been circulated throughout the Black community, worldwide.

“Something that’s sort of scaring me when I read the comments, is my people, Black people, Black people, please, please, please understand that coronavirus is—you can get it. There are so many stupid, ridiculous conspiracy theories about Black people not being able to get it. That’s dumb. It’s stupid. That is the quickest way to get more Black people killed. And I’m talking about the whole world, wherever we are, please understand that you can get it. Stop sending out these stupid WhatsApp messages about Black people getting it. That’s ridiculous. You’re making us all look stupid. Just know, you have to be as vigilant as every other race. This disease does not discriminate. I’m saying this because there’s definitely some weird myth that people are sending out there. And as a Black person, I need to say something. And as a Black person who has contracted the virus, it needs to be said. Stop sending that sh*t out. It’s dumb, it’s silly and it’s going to get more people sick, okay?”

You can watch Elba’s video below.