Georgia Man Charged In Hit-And-Run Pointed Gun At Victims, Tells Dispatcher He Won’t Stop For Black People

Two Black women were riding in the car on March 9 with their one-year-old godson when a man in a separate car clipped their side window. The event quickly turned from eventful to terrifying in the blink of an eye.

“He grabbed his gun and just put it on his dash, like he was trying to scare us or something,” said Asia Lewis, one of victims, in an interview with WSB-TV.

Lewis was riding with Kimberly Carter and their godson when Stephen Abbott, a white man, hit their car on a road in Marietta, Georgia, a suburb outside of Atlanta. Abbott kept driving and the women waved him down where he eventually pulled over. But when they drove up Abbott placed his gun on the dashboard.

“I yelled out, ‘You don’t have to do all that, we’re not pointing a gun at you, or doing anything to you, we’re just trying to let you know that you hit my car,’” Carter said.

The women called 911 simultaneously along with Abbott who shared a startling, racist revelation with the operator.

“I don’t know who these people are,” he said during the 911 call. “I have no idea what they’re doing, but I am not going to stop in traffic for two black people in a beat-up old car.” Abbott also claimed that the women commented negatively on his “heritage,” according to WSB-TV.

But Carter and Lewis deny his claims, saying they only wanted to obtain his insurance.

Abbott was later arrested about nine miles from where the incident occurred and later charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run and pointing a gun. Abbott has since been released on bond.

The outlet contacted Abbott who did not want to speak on the matter.

“We shouldn’t be treated differently because we’re black,” Lewis said. Hopefully the women are able to receive some semblance of justice due to this racist encounter.