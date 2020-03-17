One Of Future’s Alleged Baby Mamas Drops Paternity Suit

In addition to Eliza Reign, the woman who was suing rapper Future in order to establish paternity, there was also Cindy Parker.

Parker, like Reign, claimed that Future fathered her son Legend but had not been providing for him. She sued Future to establish paternity, for custody and child support. She claimed that he had abandoned their child.

But according to our sister site Bossip, Parker has dropped the case against the rapper. On March 13, she filed a notice of non-suit. The non-suit essentially means that she’s decided not to follow through with the case and it will be dismissed, pending a judge’s review.

Her decision to do away with the case doesn’t mean that she’s given up trying to determine paternity and receive support. Instead, it likely speaks to the fact that she and Future have reached some type of settlement out of court.

As we reported earlier, Parker and Reign, while they were waiting on Future to respond to their lawsuits, decided to take matters into their own hands. They tested DNA from their children. It determined that there was a 99.999996% likelihood that they shared a parent. The likelihood that they shared a biological parent was 30 million to one.

When Parker released the results, she said, “Legend can be avoided. Even the court system can be avoided. However, one thing that is for sure, is charity starts at the home and family is everything, regardless of the circumstances.”

To date, Future has not spoken publicly on Parker’s case.

Instead, Future has been seen living the life with his rumored girlfriend Lori Harvey. That’s all well and good. But as a man of his means, he should be about the business of taking care of these numerous children he’s fathered. We’re hoping the settlement he and Parker have worked out is in the best interest of their child and that he is more present going forward.