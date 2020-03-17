RHOA: Real Talk, How Many Passes Do You Give A Friend Before Cutting Ties For Good?

In this week’s episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Porsha Williams made a solid point about the maintenance of long-term relationships: When you want people in your life for the long haul, there will be times when they will hurt you and you’ll have to forgive them. Apparently, it’s a concept that she learned in couple’s therapy and she is practicing applying it to all of her relationships — including the one she shared with co-star NeNe Leakes. That said, the tearful reunion and several other eyebrow-raising moments left me and many other viewers wondering at what point do you stop giving a friend passes for their unfriendly behavior and end the relationship for good?

We all looked on, some with misty eyes, as the women poured out their hearts during the tearful reunion in Greece. Both parties shared how hurt they were by the fallout and they promised to never cross those particular boundaries with one another again. While it was beautiful to see Williams and Leakes make amends, many of us couldn’t forget the terribly hurtful things Leakes had said to and about Williams just a few short months ago. As you may recall, just days after giving birth, Leakes called the new mom “a lying a– big fat hungry b-tch,” among other things. Personally, I feel that I am a pretty forgiving person, but I have a personal sh*t list for people who couldn’t put their pettiness aside and tried to come for me during my postpartum time — especially those who are mothers and know how challenging those first few months after giving birth can be. Those relationships have never and will never be the same. So for me, it was particularly fascinating to witness their reunion unfold.

Another engrossing storyline that touches on the subject is the sisterhood that has been formed between Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey. Considering all that Moore has been through in her life and all that she is presently going through, it’s nice to see that she has a genuine friend who rides for her both publically and privately. Unfortunately, Moore has repeatedly failed to reciprocate. Her most recent offense included going to obvious lengths to expose what some are calling Bailey’s limited knowledge about the wine industry.

Considering the fact that wine is the former supermodel’s current hustle, Moore’s actions felt particularly calculating and hurtful. Additionally, we all saw how concerned Moore was about damaging her brand when it was exposed that she was wearing wigs, so we can only assume that she recognized the weight of her actions and still sought to embarrass her friend anyway.

When confronted by Bailey, similar to the time when she nearly ruined her friend’s engagement, Moore claimed that it was not her intention to hurt or embarrass her friend and all was forgiven.

“Honestly, it was just me being silly and having fun,” said Moore. “I’m sorry for hurting your feelings. I think your businesses speak for themselves. I’m always going to applaud you.”

In real life, “that wasn’t my intention” is only going to go but so far in a relationship or friendship. At some point, you have to step back and look beyond intentions and closely examine a person’s actions and patterns. If someone doesn’t intend to hurt you but their actions continue to do so, does intent really matter?

Bailey later confessed that she recognizes that she has been letting Moore slide quite a bit, especially since the new mom’s personal life has descended into a state of turmoil, but added that she will not tolerate disrespect from anyone. Only time will tell.

What about you? How many passes do you give people before you cut them off for good?