“I Need My Money”: Cleaners At London Hospital Walk Out Over Failed Payments & Protective Clothing Amid Coronavirus Panic

A group of cleaners at a London hospital have walked off the job claiming improper pay and lack of proper protective clothing in the wake of patients being treated with coronavirus.

The workers, including porters and catering staff, exited Lewisham Hospital on Thursday according to GMB, a U.K. general trade union representing thousands of people in industrial sectors. Lewisham Hospital is also the first hospital in London to treat a coronavirus patient, according to The Independent.

Since February workers have remained in an ongoing dispute with the hospital’s outsourcing company, ISS, regarding disputes with their pay. Lewisham Hospital is under the National Health Society (NHS) a publicly funded healthcare system in the United Kingdom. In November NHS managers secured a contract that privatized 400 staff jobs, transferring payment to ISS.

Cleaners, porters and catering staff at Lewisham Hospital walked out today after not being paid or given protective clothing – in a hospital that has had confirmed cases of coronavirus. This is what they had to say.https://t.co/qunYVJi8Nx pic.twitter.com/qzdu8LLbOg — Counterfire (@counterfireorg) March 13, 2020

Workers with compensation discrepancies were told that their most recent checks would reflect their correct pay last week, but the matter went unresolved. In response a group of about 30 workers staged a walkout until their demands are met.

“It has been disgusting the way they treat us,” one housekeeping staff member told the South London Press.

“We are working with coronavirus in the hospital and not getting paid for it. If we don’t clean the ward it is a state and we have a chance of catching coronavirus here.”

In a video interview captured by Counterfire.org, a group of the women, whom are Black, expressed their frustrations.

“This is not acceptable,” one woman said. “I need my money! I need my money because I’m not going to stop until they pay me.”

“Shame on you!” the group continued as a collective.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to highlight issues relating to class and underserved communities as many front-facing, customer service workers across the globe are Black and brown. Without adequate pay, proper health benefits including paid sick leave, the outcomes will continue to have devastating repercussions on service workers and their families.

“Our members are in dire financial straights as ISS continue to drag their heels to sort out the pay crisis in Lewisham hospital,” said Helen O’Connor, an organizer for the GMB union. “Their loyal workers turned up to work today to clean the hospital and make sure the patients are safe. But what they are getting back from ISS is threats and broken promises. The behaviour of the ISS top brass is incredible given these jobs are vital to the hospital in normal circumstances, but in the present climate the work they do is utterly fundamental.”

In response a spokesperson for ISS released the following statement obtained by The Independent.

“We are very sorry that some employees have not been paid correctly and we have been taking urgent action to resolve any issues. We have arranged drop-in sessions and 1:1s to meet employees who have had an issue and to ensure that they are paid in full.”