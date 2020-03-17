How To Make Good Use Of Your Time During Social Distancing

We are all stuck inside or at least we probably should be—though research urges that quarantine isn’t the only form of containment, but rather just one method. Nonetheless, it’s logical to see how being around less people likely reduces your chances of contracting or spreading the coronavirus. It isn’t a guarantee, but it’s something. I personally feel better about my chances of staying healthy by not going to, say, a casino right now, don’t you? And I have less anxiety about my health following a social interaction if I just skip the hugging part of said interaction.

The point is that people are staying in. Many people are working from home or not working at all. And as for the hours they aren’t or wouldn’t be working anyways, they can’t go out to bars and restaurants. They can’t go to parties. They can’t go to the gym. The responsible thing to do is just stay home. Which brings up an interesting point: aren’t there a ton of things you’ve been meaning to do forever, that you haven’t gotten around to, because you had to leave your home? Or wanted to leave your home.

Think of all of the things that have sat in the “Pending” column of your to-do-list for weeks…days…years because, each time they came up, something dragged you out of the house. A meeting. A date. A workout class. A party. There are some things that just won’t happen unless you hunker down in your home for a bit. Well, now is the time. Rather than thinking of all the things you can’t do while on quarantine, maybe you can flip that perspective and think of all the things you can finally do while you stay inside. Here are ways to make great use of your time during quarantine.

Clean out your computer

You know you’ve been meaning to do it for a while. Every time you turn on your computer, you get notice that your storage is almost full. Or that your iCloud storage is full and nothing is being backed up anymore. Or you get notice that you haven’t backed up your computer in 2,455 days. You have nothing else to do right now. So maybe it’s time to review all those old files and click “Delete.”