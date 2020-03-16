Sing To Keep From Panicking: Countries All Over The World Are Creating Corona Songs…And They’re Pretty Catchy

We’re living in some strange times. The types of diseases that put entire populations in danger seem like something out of medieval times, like the Bubonic Plague or something. But nope, we’re in the 21st century, 2020, dealing with a potentially deadly virus that’s spreading fast, fast. And things are going to get worse before they get better. According to reports, the disease has mutated. There are now two strains.

And according to The White House—though it’s hard to take them seriously—we might be dealing with this outbreak well into the summer, meaning July and August. The White House, Trump specifically, said that we shouldn’t meet in groups of ten or more. Keep in mind, he said this while he was on stage with 16 people.

Who knows what the future holds y’all. But in the words of Cardi B.’ “sh*t is getting real.” Speaking of which, Cardi’s fear about the coronavirus has been turned into a song. In case you missed it, you can check it out below.

DANCING CAUSE CLEXA IS GONNA BE ENDGAME WITH A CARDI B'S CORONA VIRUS SONG IN THE BACKGROUND

ITHIS SHIT IS GETTING REAL!!!!!

pic.twitter.com/UzIFnMSu6c — L𝐞x𝒂 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝒕𝐞𝒓n𝒂l!🖤 (@unamearas) March 13, 2020

And Cardi’s song is far from the only one that has been created in honor of the current pandemic. There are songs about the virus popping up in nations across the world. You can check them out on the following pages.