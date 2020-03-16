Idris Elba Reveals He’s Tested Positive For Coronavirus And Everyone Is Shook

Actor Idris Elba has joined a growing list of notable figures who have shared that they’ve tested positive for the coronavirus. Despite the news, he’s telling people to “Stay positive. Don’t freak out.”

The 47-year-old actor made the announcement in a Twitter video he posted on Monday afternoon. His wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, was by his side throughout the clip.

“This morning I got some test results back for coronavirus and it came back positive. Yeah, and it sucks,” he said.

“Listen, I’m doing okay. Sabrina hasn’t been tested and she’s doing okay. I didn’t have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday they were tested positive. I quarantined myself and got tested immediately. I got my results back today.”

Realizing that he had tested positive for COVID-19 without even experiencing symptoms, but based on the fact that someone else he had been exposed to tested positive, the actor made it clear to everyone that this clearly isn’t a game and precautions that have been put in place need to be taken seriously.

“Look, this is serious you know. Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands,” he said. “Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms, and that could easily spread it. So now is a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance.”

“We’ve told our families, they’re very supportive. We told our colleagues and transparency is probably the best thing for this right now,” he added. “If you’re feeling ill, if you feel like you should be tested or you’ve been exposed, do something about it.”

Elba wrapped up his message by letting fans know that everyone needs to work together to quell this virus and support one another.

“We live in a divided world right now. We can all feel it. It’s bullsh-t. But now is the time for solidarity. Now is the time for thinking about each other,” he said. “So many people’s lives have been affected, those who have lost people they love to people that don’t even have it and lost their livelihoods. This is real.”

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

The actor’s news definitely shocked a lot of people on Twitter. Some people, per the usual though, looked to make light of the situation:

CORONAVIRUS really tryna take Idris Elba?! MY FAVORITE BRITISH BLACK KING?? MY FAVORITE BLACK MAN??! she has another thing coming in this mf try it sis . pic.twitter.com/3cttWCEqUR — denise⁷. (@UGHSJEONS) March 16, 2020

Tom Hanks and Idris Elba got Coronavirus but Donald Trump and Boris Johnson still healthy pic.twitter.com/3VwktTUBAH — LACAG🦅 (@saeed21al) March 16, 2020

not idris elba, coronavirus needs to back the f*ck up pic.twitter.com/m7c6hNTZgW — 𝓭𝓮𝓮⚡️ (@thislilstangirl) March 16, 2020

Nevertheless, as he noted, this is a very serious situation and as he mentioned, and many, many others by now, social distancing and good hygiene practices right now are imperative. We’re hopeful for a speedy recover for him and everyone else impacted by the virus. It’s unclear where exactly the star is, as he splits time between London and Los Angeles, for example. Though he is staying in with his wife, the actor seems to be keeping his distance from his kids, Isan, 18, and Winston, 5, to keep them as healthy as possible.