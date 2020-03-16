If You Disagree With Something Your Spouse Said Online, Should Y’all Argue Publicly?

I think most couples would argue that it’s important for them to put forth a united front. Whether it’s in front of doubtful family members, manipulative children or strangers online, you want to look like a cohesive unit.

But the reality is that no two individuals are alike. And even the most lovey, dovey, ooey gooey couple will have differences of opinion and even life philosophies. That’s life. But in the age of social media and the permanency of the internet, should you share those differences online?

I ask because of a discussion that I saw between husband and wife, rapper Waka Flocka and singer/reality star Tammy Rivera.

You may have seen that another one of Drake’s songs is spreading on social media. In his song, “Nonstop,” the Canadian rapper says, “I just flipped the switch,” and you hear the sound of a light switch turning off and on. This portion of the song was first used on the mobile video app Tik Tok in 2018 before it became a meme and expanded to Instagram and Twitter. The meme has evolved since it was first done, but most often two people, are looking in the mirror. When the switch sound plays, one person turns off the lights and when it comes back on, the two people have switched positions, clothes and are imitating the other person in a way that is surprisingly humorous no matter how many times I’ve seen it.

In the most recent iterations of the meme, heterosexual couples perform with one another, meaning the man and the woman switch clothes, movements etc.

See below.

While most of us have had a good chuckle over it, rapper Waka Flocka wanted to let the world know that he does not find it funny.

“Never will I act or dress like a female:

Not for promo. Not for comedy and damn sure not for a fucking challenge. Where’s the be a real man challenge [face palm emoji] it’s like being feminine a wave 🤦🏾‍♂️ please stay W👁KE.”

I just want to let y’all know that the “o” in woke was substituted with an eyeball.

There are a lot of things going on here. Waka might be one of those men who believe there is an “agenda” to emasculate or feminize Black men. Which would lead me to question why feminization is so demonized in the first place? For so many people, feminine is associated with weakness, a subordinate position. And for many men, feminization means homosexual. I don’t have to tell you that more than a few rappers view “homosexual” as immoral, un-masculine, nasty etc. So we could spend a good while speaking about the root of Waka’s opinion and how it reflects his own problematic ideology more than the “Flip The Switch” challenge.

But that’s another story for another day.

What I found most interesting is that after he shared this opinion, his wife Tammy found her way into the comment section to offer this.

“WAKA no one cares let ppl enjoy themselves damn…”

Personally, sis captured my thoughts exactly. I don’t know if y’all noticed, but we’re dealing with a whole pandemic right about now. And in the midst of weighing our own mortality, people are looking to have fun, take their minds off of things and perhaps laugh a little bit. I don’t know why this is a big deal.

But when I saw people online discussing this, there were more than a few women who felt that even if Tammy disagreed with Waka’s opinion, she shouldn’t have done so publicly. Tammy was quick to assure them that she and Waka don’t agree on everything and they’re still good.

Now, I don’t know if these women wanted her to keep this dissension to herself because through their own internalized misogyny they agreed with Waka or they simply don’t think it’s good practice to express an opinion that contrasts with your husband in a public space.

I tried to think about what I would do in this situation. But it’s a bit difficult. My husband and I don’t see eye to eye on a lot of things. But in the big things like respecting women, trying not to be homophobic, etc, we agree. If we didn’t though, I honestly don’t know how I would react to him sharing an opinion to which I was vehemently, morally and philosophically opposed. I’d like to think, I’d see him and the crib and give him a piece of my mind. But I also understand wanting to let the world know that you and your husband are not on one accord with opinions that oppress other people. Being associated with his thoughts by proxy can be more embarrassing than letting the world know you’re not standing by your man on this one.

I cant’ say.

At the end of the day, I’m probably making a false equivalency and thinking too deeply about this. Tammy and Waka have essentially made an entire career about disagreeing in public. I don’t see why social media would be any different. But for those in the real world, if your man, husband, boyfriend, partner pulled a stunt like Waka, would you disagree publicly or chat about it privately, as a couple?