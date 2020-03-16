A Group Of Homeless Los Angeles Moms Took Over An Abandoned Home As Coronavirus Fears Spread

A group of homeless mothers in Los Angeles are taking action resulting from a public health crisis which leaves them among the most vulnerable.

Los Angeles Times: Homeless mothers take over L.A. house amid coronavirus outbreak.https://t.co/cUM0ePFuDQ — Mark Anthony Neal (@NewBlackMan) March 15, 2020

On Saturday a group overtook a vacant home in the El Sereno neighborhood, outside of the well-known East Los Angeles area, the Los Angeles Times reports. On Saturday two people associated with the group were arrested and cited for misdemeanor trespassing, according to the Times.The home occupied by the group is owned and managed by Caltrans, (the California Department of Transportation) headquartered in the state capitol of Sacramento. Starting in the 1950’s Caltrans purchased hundreds of homes along the 710 Freeway in Southern California ahead of a plan to close a gap in the highway, but the project never transpired.

Weeks after a group of homeless mothers took over a vacant house in Oakland and managed to keep it, another group of moms is trying to do the same in Los Angeles on Saturday morning.​ https://t.co/pWI7HXtTX5 — KTLA 5 Morning News (@KTLAMorningNews) March 14, 2020

An investigation by the Pasadena Star-News found that 163 of the 460 homes owned by Caltrans sat vacant last year. And plans for the vacant homes to be used as housing centers have stalled, when Los Angeles faces an increasing homeless population.

The Los Angeles group is using the path forged by Moms For Housing, a group of Black homeless mothers in Oakland, California, who were able to secure an abandoned property that was privately owned, after a standoff that included law enforcement and government officials.

“I am a mother of two daughters. I need a home,” said Martha Escudero, 42, in an interview with the Times. Escudero has been homeless for over a year. “There’s these homes that are vacant, and they belong to the community.”

The global pandemic of the coronavirus has had widespread economic and social effects, which may not see outcomes until years to come. For homeless citizens, the lack of access to shelter leaves them literally exposed to the virus. And without job security, health benefits, or access to bathrooms and cleaning stations, an infection could lead to death. For that reason the mothers are calling on local officials to offer publicly vacant properties like recreation centers, libraries and homes as housing options for the less fortunate.

“They say it’s a crime to come and occupy these houses,” said another member of the group, Benito Flores. “But this is not a crime. This is justice.”

“We are all being urged to stay home and practice social distancing – but how can you do that when your family is homeless?” Moms for Housing founding member and spokesperson Dominique Walker said in a statement sent to MadameNoire. “The state of California owns hundreds or potentially thousands of homes like these that have been left vacant during a housing crisis. Each one of these vacant homes must be used to house people who would otherwise be on the streets, at risk of both contracting and transmitting COVID-19.”

“In fact, the state should have been using vacant homes to house people all along,” she continued. “This pandemic is highlighting the profound injustice of a society that says some people deserve a roof over their heads and some don’t. Housing, like health care, is a human right.”