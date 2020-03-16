That’s Nasty: 11 Hygiene Practices It Shouldn’t Have Taken The Coronavirus For You To Do Regularly

People have been doing all sorts of stories and sharing posts on social media about the methods they would recommend people use to help curb the spread of coronavirus. In the last few days, I’ve seen all sorts of service pieces giving people step-by-step instructions on how to do everything from clean your phone to wash your face. Some of the suggestions have been helpful, but many of them have left people asking: “Ya’ll weren’t doing this before?” Some things really are basic good hygiene practices, so the fact that they are being brought up as new ideas has some people shook — and grossed out. Hit the flip for 11 things you should have been doing way before the coronavirus reared its dirty, ugly head.

Put Toilet Paper Or a Seat Cover on Toilet Seats You Don’t Own

If you were using the bathroom at work, at gas stations, the gym or any other place that is not your home bathroom, and you were sitting instead of squatting, we hope you weren’t going bare butt on those seats. Putting down pieces of toilet paper or using one of the seat covers public restrooms tend to provide is always the smartest move.