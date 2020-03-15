Walmart, The Apple Store And More Will Closing Down And Changing Store Hours Due To Corona Virus Pandemic

Since the Corona Virus outbreak, people have focused on stocking up on food, hand sanitizer, masks and gloves. Lines at stores have been longer than usual and shelves have been bare. Now you retailers are closing their doors and trimming down their hours to focus on restocking shelves and deep cleaning the aisles.

According to USA Today, Walmart, the Apple Store, Trader Joe’s, Nike and Urban Outfitters are among the country’s top stores that will be closing and adjusting store hours.

Walmart’s 24-hour stores will only be open from 6 a.m to 11 p.m until further notice.

“This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing,” Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S stores wrote in a blog post.

Starting March 27th, Apple stores outside China will be closed.

“The most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement .

Also starting March 16th, Trader Joe’s will only be open from 9 a.m to 7 p.m.Other retailers that will adjusting their hours include Harris Teeter, Wegman’s, Publix, Stop & Shop, and Kroger.

Nike stores will be shut down for 12 days starting March 16th. Urban Outfitters will be closed until March 28th.

Last week, the World Health Organization declared that there was a corona virus pandemic.

“We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement last week. “And we have never before seen a pandemic that can be controlled at the same time.”

There are more than 3,000 cases of the corona virus in the U.S currently.

The pandemic has also affected travel. While prices for flights have decreased significantly, different countries are restricting travel to prevent the spread of the virus.