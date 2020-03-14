NBA Players Pledge To Donate Money To Basketball Arena Workers Out Of Work Due To Corona Virus Shutdown

The suspension of the NBA season due to the Corona Virus was one of the drastic actions that let the world know how serious this outbreak (and now pandemic) truly is. While the players are at home in their multi-million dollar mansions and healthy bank accounts, the hourly employees that work at these arenas across the country aren’t so lucky. This shut down is affecting them financially and some of the players have vowed to help them.

Players like Stephen Curry, Blake Griffin and more have pledged to send financial help in this time of need.

New Orleans Pelicans player Zion Williamson has promised to cover the salary of the Smoothie King Center employees for the next month.

“These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization,” Williamson wrote on social media. “This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis.”

The Golden State Warriors owners, players and coaches will be donating $1 million to adisaster relief fund for the Chase Center employees.

“The men and women who work our games at Chase Center are critical in providing an incredible game-night experience for our fans, including of course, the popcorn vendors,” Curry said in a statement. “As players, we wanted to do something, along with our ownership and coaches, to help ease the pain during this time.”

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will be giving a hefty donation to the staff of the Fiserv Forum as well.

“It’s bigger than basketball!,” he tweeted. “And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together!”

Blake Griffin, who plays for the Detroit Pistons, will donate$100,000 to the employees of Detroit’s Little Caesar’s Arena.