NBA Players Pledge To Donate Money To Basketball Arena Workers Out Of Work Due To Corona Virus Shutdown
The suspension of the NBA season due to the Corona Virus was one of the drastic actions that let the world know how serious this outbreak (and now pandemic) truly is. While the players are at home in their multi-million dollar mansions and healthy bank accounts, the hourly employees that work at these arenas across the country aren’t so lucky. This shut down is affecting them financially and some of the players have vowed to help them.
Players like Stephen Curry, Blake Griffin and more have pledged to send financial help in this time of need.
New Orleans Pelicans player Zion Williamson has promised to cover the salary of the Smoothie King Center employees for the next month.
“These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization,” Williamson wrote on social media. “This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis.”
View this post on Instagram
The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was Drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at smoothie King Center. These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization. Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina, and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus. My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days. This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis. This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community.
The Golden State Warriors owners, players and coaches will be donating $1 million to adisaster relief fund for the Chase Center employees.
“The men and women who work our games at Chase Center are critical in providing an incredible game-night experience for our fans, including of course, the popcorn vendors,” Curry said in a statement. “As players, we wanted to do something, along with our ownership and coaches, to help ease the pain during this time.”
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will be giving a hefty donation to the staff of the Fiserv Forum as well.
“It’s bigger than basketball!,” he tweeted. “And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together!”
Blake Griffin, who plays for the Detroit Pistons, will donate$100,000 to the employees of Detroit’s Little Caesar’s Arena.